India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Do-or-die situation for Suryakumar Yadav's men in Chennai

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India are in a do-or-die situation in the T20 World Cup 2026 as they take on Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 8 clash on Thursday at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Coming into the Super 8 stage with an all-win record, India's semifinal chances were jeopardised with a loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. With two games left, India need to win both by big margins and also hope South Africa win their remaining games.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand are coming to the Super 8 stage, after defeating the likes of Sri Lanka and Australia. However, they were humiliated by West Indies in the Super 8 stage by 107 runs.

India vs Zimbabwe head-to-head in T20Is

India enjoy a heavy 10-3 head-to-head advantage in the shortest format of the game. In T20 World Cups, India played Zimbabwe only once in 2022 in Melbourne. India won the game 71 runs. Notably, Zimbabwe have never played a T20I game on Indian soil.

India national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national cricket team scorecard

Where to watch IND vs ZIM on TV and online?

The India vs Zimbabwe will be televised on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Zimbabwe probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

