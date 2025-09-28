'India will win today': Fans from J&K's Anantnag confident Suryakumar's men will defeat Pakistan in Asia Cup final

Young aspiring cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag have expressed confidence in Suryakumar Yadav's men for their win in today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final 2025.

They cited Pakistan's poor performances in previous two matches against India.

“India will win today because the team is very skilled and they have played consistently well. My favourite player is Abhishek Sharma because he is very reliable and has performed excellently. I will support India today since it is our own team,” ANI quoted Waris Rizwan, an aspiring cricketer from Anantnag as saying.

Echoing a similar view, Sheikh Ahmad Zaman, another budding cricketer, highlighted India's recent dominance over Pakistan in the recent matches. He stated, “Obviously, India will win today because Pakistan has performed very poorly in their previous two matches against India. Based on this, India is likely to win. My favourite player is Jasprit Bumrah. Pakistani openers were easily dismissed early, whereas Indian openers have the ability to finish the match on their own.”

Forty-one years after the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, India and Pakistan are set to meet in the tournament final for the very first time. India heads into the showdown with momentum, having convincingly defeated Pakistan in both of their previous encounters in the 2025 edition.

Pakistan, meanwhile, enters the final as underdogs, having won just 3 of their 15 T20I matches against India. Their path to the final has been anything but smooth. Under the leadership of skipper Salman Agha, the team narrowly avoided elimination in the Super Fours stage, clawing their way back to pull off a dramatic 11-run win against Bangladesh.

India faced a brief injury concern ahead of the final, with Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya suffering cramps during their last Super Fours game against Sri Lanka. Both players spent significant time off the field but have since been cleared and are fit to play in the highly anticipated clash.

India vs Pakistan: India squad in Asia Cup Final Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

India vs Pakistan: Pakistan squad in Asia Cup Final Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.