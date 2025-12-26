India Women seal T20I series against Sri Lanka with dominant eight-wicket win

India Women showcased their supremacy in women's cricket once again, clinching the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a convincing eight-wicket victory in the third match. Played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (December 26), the hosts chased down a modest 113-run target in just 13.2 overs, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Shafali Verma's explosive knock powers the chase Opener Shafali Verma stole the show with a blistering unbeaten 79 off 42 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes. Her strike rate of 188.10 overwhelmed the Sri Lankan bowlers, as she raced to a 24-ball fifty, one of the fastest by an Indian against this opponent. Verma single-handedly guided India home, forming crucial partnerships and finishing the game in style.

This performance followed her unbeaten 69 in the previous match, highlighting her rich vein of form. Verma's dominance ensured India wrapped up the chase with plenty of overs to spare, delighting the home crowd.

Renuka Singh's remarkable return with four wickets Making a comeback to T20Is after a long hiatus, pacer Renuka Singh marked her return with a match-winning spell of 4 for 21. She struck early in the powerplay, dismissing key batters like Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama, and later cleaned up the lower order.

Renuka's swing and accuracy restricted Sri Lanka to 112/7, earning her widespread praise. Her four-wicket haul made her the Player of the Match.

Deepti Sharma's all-round brilliance Off-spinner Deepti Sharma provided excellent support, claiming 3 for 18 and controlling the middle overs effectively. She reached a major milestone, equalling Megan Schutt's record for most wickets in women's T20Is at 151. Deepti also became India's highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka in this format.

Historic milestone for Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history by registering her 77th T20I win as captain, surpassing Australia's Meg Lanning's previous record of 76. This victory also marked her 16th win against Sri Lanka, the most by any captain against a single opponent in women's T20Is.

