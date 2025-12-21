India Women thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20I; Jemimah Rodrigues shines with unbeaten 69

India's women's cricket team kicked off their five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a dominant eight-wicket victory in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (December 21). Fresh from their historic ODI World Cup win, the hosts showcased disciplined bowling and clinical batting to restrict Sri Lanka to 121/6 before chasing down the target in just 14.4 overs.

Disciplined bowling sets the tone Captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field first on a batting-friendly pitch affected by dew later. The Indian bowlers maintained tight lines, preventing Sri Lanka from building momentum.

Debutant Vaishnavi Sharma impressed with her economy, conceding only 16 runs in four overs without a wicket. Deepti Sharma started with a maiden and finished with 1/20. Kranti Gaud claimed her maiden T20I wicket by dismissing Chamari Athapaththu early for 15.

Vishmi Gunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with 39 off 43 balls, while Hasini Perera (20) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (21) offered brief resistance. A bouncer from Amanjot Kaur struck Samarawickrama's helmet, but she continued after checks. Late impetus helped Sri Lanka reach 121/6.

Smriti Mandhana's historic milestone Chasing 122, India lost Shafali Verma early for 9, caught brilliantly at square leg. However, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the ship with a 54-run partnership.

Mandhana, playing a run-a-ball 25, became the first Indian woman and second overall to reach 4000 T20I runs. She achieved this landmark quickly, surpassing records for the fastest in terms of balls faced. Her innings ended soon after, caught off Inoka Ranaweera.

Jemimah Rodrigues leads the chase Jemimah Rodrigues took charge, forging an unbeaten 55-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. She displayed technical precision, reaching her half-century off 34 balls with elegant boundaries.

She finished unbeaten on 69 off 44 deliveries, guiding India home with 32 balls to spare. Kaur supported well, rotating strike and surviving an early LBW appeal.

This win gives India a 1-0 lead, highlighting their seamless transition to T20Is post-World Cup glory. The series continues in Visakhapatnam before moving to Thiruvananthapuram.

Key performances and brief scores Player of the Match: Jemimah Rodrigues for her match-winning knock.

Sri Lanka: 121/6 (Gunaratne 39, Madavi 21 )