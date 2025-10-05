India women vs Pakistan women: Why was IND vs PAK World Cup 2025 match halted in Colombo? All you need to know

India's ongoing women's cricket clash against Pakistan at the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on October 5 (Sunday) soared as a high-voltage showdown. But an unexpected swarm of insects brought the game to a screeching halt, leaving players and fans stunned. Here's everything you need to know about the interruption and the match's unfolding drama.

Why was the match halted? Unlike the usual rain delays that plague Colombo's monsoon-prone pitches, this stoppage was anything but predictable. Around the 34th over of India's innings, umpires called for a 15-minute break as players from both sides abandoned the field. The reason was an overwhelming surge of flies and bugs buzzing around the outfield, distracting batters and fielders alike.

Recent heavy rains in the Sri Lankan capital had turned the stadium into an unintended insect hotspot. Ground staff acted quickly, using pest-control sprays to clear the field. Play resumed soon after.

Will there be any reduction in overs? It is to be noted that no overs will be lost. The loss of time will be made up with a shorter innings break.

IND vs PAK: Toss and pre-match tensions Off the field, the rivalry simmered as usual. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bowl first in humid conditions, with India opening through Smriti Mandhana and debutant Pratika Rawal. But the ceremonial toss set the tone for awkwardness: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Sana skipped the traditional handshake, mirroring the men's teams' stance during the recent Asia Cup 2025.

This protocol stems from strained India-Pakistan relations, with the BCCI advising players to avoid such gestures at ICC events.

India entered unbeaten after a strong win over Sri Lanka, while Pakistan sought redemption following a loss to Bangladesh at the same venue.

Fatima Sana ahead of the game “We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase”

Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the game “We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces her. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest.”

Pakistan Women Playing XI Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.