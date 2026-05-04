'India-Jamaica story written in runs': External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Kingston [Jamaica], May 4 (ANI): India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Jamaica, describing the relationship as one built on shared history, respect and friendship.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "The India-Jamaica story is written in runs, written in respect, written in friendship," underlining the cultural and sporting links that bind the two nations.

The minister was referring to his participation in an event at Sabina Park, where he joined Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to formally dedicate a new electronic scoreboard gifted by India.

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Jaishankar expressed hope that the scoreboard would witness many memorable cricketing moments in the future, adding that it would also stand as a symbol of the growing partnership between the two countries.

In a lighter note, the External Affairs Minister remarked that West Indies legend Chris Gayle was missed at the occasion, acknowledging the legendary batter's association with the historic venue.

Joined Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM in formally dedicating the electronic scoreboard at Sabina Park, gifted by India. May this scoreboard count many great innings to come. Among them, that of - friendship. PS: Chris @henrygayle was missed," the External Affairs Minister concluded.

Sabina Park, located in Kingston, is one of the most iconic cricket grounds in the Caribbean and has hosted several historic matches involving both West Indies and international teams.

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Earlier, Jaishankar on Sunday (local time) visited Old Harbour in Jamaica, the historic landing site of the first Indian arrivals to the Caribbean nation more than 180 years ago.

In a post on X, Jaishankar described the visit as an opportunity to connect with the Indian diaspora and acknowledge their enduring cultural legacy in Jamaica."Glad to visit Old Harbour, the historic site where the first Indians arrived in Jamaica over 180 years ago," he said.