Indian Army officer Major Rohit Kadian bags four medals at World Masters Games in Taiwan

Major Rohit Kadian of the Indian Army has won four medals at the 11th World Masters Games in Taiwan, officials said on Friday. The games are being held from May 17 to 30.

Speaking of Major Rohit Kadian's performance, a senior Army official said, “Competing against elite international athletes and former olympians, Major Kadian showcased grit, determination and world-class athleticism, making a mark on the global stage.”

An official said Major Kadian's impressive four-medal haul highlights both his personal excellence and the resilience and discipline that embody the Indian Army. Also Read | What Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem said when asked about Neeraj Chopra: ‘Will always stand with…’

Major Kadian, a distinguished officer and committed athlete, delivered an inspiring performance by winning a gold medal in the 1500m race (40–45 age category), earning the title of world champion. He also secured silver medals in the 800m and 5000m races, and a bronze in the 400m event, the official said.

Major Kadian's achievements resonate as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes and servicemen across the nation. The Indian Army continues to nurture sporting talent among its ranks and his feat reaffirms its commitment to excellence on and off the field, he added.

In 2023, Major Rohit Kadian had participated in the 40-45 years age category events in the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championship at New Clark City, Philippines and “brought laurels by clinching silver medals in 800 metre race and 4x400 metre race.” He had also won bronze medal in 1500 metre race.