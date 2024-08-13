Indian hockey team receives heroic welcome at Delhi Airport after winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024 | Watch

Indian hockey team receives heroic welcome at Delhi Airport after winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published13 Aug 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Indian hockey team in posing with their bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Indian hockey team in posing with their bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Doordarshan Sports- X))

Indian hockey team received heroic welcome at Delhi Airport on Tuesday morning after winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024.

Among the list of players who the national capital today after their historic victory, included PR Sreejesh, Abhishek Nain, Amit Rohidas, and Sanjay.

Hockey team player Sumit Valmiki said, “We are receiving immense love from India. It feels great,” reported ANI. The hockey players were greeted with garlands and flowers on their arrival at the airport. He added, "It feels great. Entire India is sending us its love...You can see the atmosphere across the country...Love us more, we will perform even better."

“Sreejesh gave his best throughout the tournament. We won Bronze due to him, ” ANI quoted Sumit Valmiki as saying.

The first set of the Indian men's hockey team arrived at the Delhi Airport on Saturday. Three days later, the rest of the players who stayed for the closing ceremony of the Summer Games arrived in the national capital.

The closing ceremony of the international multi-sports event took place on Sunday, August 11. This time, India finished at the 71st position in the Paris Olympics medal tally, while the United States of America bagged the top spot with a total of 126 medals.

With the outstanding performance of captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh against Spain, India managed to clinch a bronze medal for the nation at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 score at the Yves du Manoir Stadium in France.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

Despite being down with a 0-1 score after the first quarter, the Indian team changed its fate and triumphed with an electrifying performance on the field as it gained the lead in the last few seconds of the nerve-wracking match.

(With agency inputs)

