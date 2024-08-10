Indian Men’s Hockey team receives grand welcome at Delhi airport as they arrive with Olympic bronze | Video

  Indian Men's Hockey team has received a grand welcome at Delhi airport as they arrived on Saturday, August 10, with Olympic bronze | Video

Updated10 Aug 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players on their arrival at Delhi airport
Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players on their arrival at Delhi airport(PTI)

Indian Men's Hockey team received a grand welcome as they arrived at Delhi airport with Olympic bronze medal. India won its second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics by beating Spain 2-1 for the first time in 52 years on Thursday, August 8.

Speaking with the reporters, Captain of the Indian Hockey team, Harmanpreet Singh said it was an emotional moment for him. “Medal is a medal and to win it for the country is a big thing. We tried to get to the final and win Gold, but unfortunately, our dream wasn't fulfilled. But, we aren't returned empty-handed, winning medals back-to-back is a record in itself,” Harmanpreet Singh said.

“The love that has been showered on us is a great thing. It was an emotional moment for him [PR Sreejesh] as he was playing his last match. He has been retired but he will be with us. I thank the govt of India, SAI and Odisha govt for their support. The love that we are getting now, it doubles our responsibility, we will also try to bring a medal for the country, whenever we play,” he said.

Meanwhile, celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been named India's joint flag-bearer for Olympics closing ceremony, alongside shooter Manu Bhaker who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 in shooting.

As the team won a medal at the Olympics, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a reward of 1 crore to hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the Indian men's team.

Congratulating Vivek Sagar in a telephonic conversation with the player, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “It was a good performance. The entire nation is happy with all of you. Congratulations to you and the entire team for this success. The Madhya Pradesh government will transfer 1 crore to your account as a reward.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 10:50 AM IST
