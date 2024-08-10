Indian Men's Hockey team received a grand welcome as they arrived at Delhi airport with Olympic bronze medal. India won its second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics by beating Spain 2-1 for the first time in 52 years on Thursday, August 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking with the reporters, Captain of the Indian Hockey team, Harmanpreet Singh said it was an emotional moment for him. “Medal is a medal and to win it for the country is a big thing. We tried to get to the final and win Gold, but unfortunately, our dream wasn't fulfilled. But, we aren't returned empty-handed, winning medals back-to-back is a record in itself," Harmanpreet Singh said.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “The love that has been showered on us is a great thing. It was an emotional moment for him [PR Sreejesh] as he was playing his last match. He has been retired but he will be with us. I thank the govt of India, SAI and Odisha govt for their support. The love that we are getting now, it doubles our responsibility, we will also try to bring a medal for the country, whenever we play," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been named India's joint flag-bearer for Olympics closing ceremony, alongside shooter Manu Bhaker who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 in shooting.

As the team won a medal at the Olympics, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a reward of ₹1 crore to hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the Indian men's team.

Congratulating Vivek Sagar in a telephonic conversation with the player, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "It was a good performance. The entire nation is happy with all of you. Congratulations to you and the entire team for this success. The Madhya Pradesh government will transfer ₹1 crore to your account as a reward."