Indian Pickleball League is set to debut next month: From teams to venue — all you need to know about IPBL

Indian Pickleball League is set to debut next month following Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approval. Launched by The Times Group in coordination with Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), the Pickleball League will feature a total of six teams. Let's have a look at Indian Pickleball League dates, venue and teams.
Recognised as India’s only national pickleball league, IPBL teams from across India will be seen competing in the exciting tournament which is scheduled to be held between December 1 and 7 this year.
The most-awaited Pickleball tournament will take place at New Delhi’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium.
The first five franchises for its inaugural season are listed below:
The sixth team will be announced in the coming days.
Managing Director of The Times Group, Vineet Jain said, “These teams represent the scale, ambition, and reach that define the Indian Pickleball League. Together, they bring a fresh competitive spirit that will help make pickleball a modern fixture in India’s sporting landscape.” Track updates at the official website, www.pickleballnow.in.
The announcement about the upcoming sports event was made in Chennai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin, actors Seeleela and Kayadu Lohar.
The World Pickleball League Season 2 is slated to kick off on January 24 and wrap up by February 8. The event will be held in Mumbai at Jio World Garden.
