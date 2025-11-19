Subscribe

Indian Pickleball League is set to debut next month: From teams to venue — all you need to know about IPBL

Indian Pickleball League is set to debut next month following Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' approval. The Pickleball League will feature a total of six teams. For IPBL key dates, venue and teams, read here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Nov 2025, 02:17 PM IST
Indian Pickleball League is set to debut next month.
Indian Pickleball League is set to debut next month.(Pexels)

Indian Pickleball League is set to debut next month following Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approval. Launched by The Times Group in coordination with Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), the Pickleball League will feature a total of six teams. Let's have a look at Indian Pickleball League dates, venue and teams.

Indian Pickleball League dates

Recognised as India’s only national pickleball league, IPBL teams from across India will be seen competing in the exciting tournament which is scheduled to be held between December 1 and 7 this year.

Indian Pickleball League venue

The most-awaited Pickleball tournament will take place at New Delhi’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Indian Pickleball League participating teams

The first five franchises for its inaugural season are listed below:

  • Gurgaon Capital Warriors
  • Mumbai Smashers
  • Bengaluru Blasters
  • Chennai Super Warriors
  • Hyderabad Royals

The sixth team will be announced in the coming days.

Managing Director of The Times Group, Vineet Jain said, “These teams represent the scale, ambition, and reach that define the Indian Pickleball League. Together, they bring a fresh competitive spirit that will help make pickleball a modern fixture in India’s sporting landscape.” Track updates at the official website, www.pickleballnow.in.

The announcement about the upcoming sports event was made in Chennai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin, actors Seeleela and Kayadu Lohar.

  • Director of M3M India and owner of the Gurugram franchise, Pankaj Bansal said, “Gurugram loves fast, social, high-energy sport. Being the city’s first major league franchise makes this moment even more special.”
  • CEO of Bengaluru Blasters Vasanth Kalyan shared, “Bengaluru reflects the pulse of new India, quick, expressive, and competitive. Pickleball feels tailor-made for this city."

  • CEO of Nazara Technologies, Nitish Mittersain noted, “Mumbai thrives on speed, skill, and competition. Pickleball fits right in, and we’re excited to champion the city in a league built for the future.”
  • Representing Accord Group as the owner of the Chennai Super Warriors, Dr Swetha Sundeep said, “Chennai has always backed competitive, high-energy sport. Pickleball adds a new dimension to that spirit, and we’re proud to represent the city in IPBL’s first season."
  • Managing Director of Operam Ventures, Anubhav Tyagi said, “Hyderabad is ready for the next big sport. Pickleball has found early, enthusiastic adoption here, and IPBL gives us a national stage to build on that momentum.”

World Pickleball League date

The World Pickleball League Season 2 is slated to kick off on January 24 and wrap up by February 8. The event will be held in Mumbai at Jio World Garden.

Advertisement
 
 
