Indian squad for 3-ODIs against South Africa announced, Shikhar Dhawan to lead

- The ODI series between India and South Africa will begin from October 6 and end on October 11.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 2 October announced the Indian Cricket squad for three-match Mastercard ODI series against South Africa.
The Indian squad will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and the Shreyas Iyer has been announced as vice-captain for the series.
The ODI series between India and South Africa will begin from October 6 and end on October 11. The first match will be played on 6 October in Lucknow.
The second ODI with South Africa will be played on 9 October in Ranchi, while the last match will be played on 11 October.
This will be the last ODI series that the Indian squad will play before the T20I World Cup 2022, that begins from 16 October in Australia.
Here is the Indian squad for the three-match Mastercard ODI series against South Africa:
Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.