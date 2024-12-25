Indian weightlifter Martina Devi, 18, bags silver medal at Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships

Martina Devi, representing India at the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships, bagged a silver medal at the 87kg category for the nation on Wednesday, December 25, reported PTI.

Published25 Dec 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Martina Devi, an 18-year-old Indian weightlifter, bagged a silver medal for the nation on Wednesday, December 25. (https://olympics.com)

Doha, Dec 25 (PTI) Indian lifter Martina Devi clinched a silver medal in the women's junior 87kg category at the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 225kg (96kg 129kg) to finish second in the three-lifter field. She also won a silver medal for her clean and jerk effort and a bronze for her snatch. 

The performance was, however, far from Devi's personal best. The teenager had lifted a national junior record-breaking 101kg in snatch and 136kg in clean and jerk at the junior world championships earlier this year. 

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental, World Cups and World Championships.

First Published:25 Dec 2024, 06:02 PM IST
