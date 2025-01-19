Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian women's Kho Kho team for winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The Women in Blue dominated Nepal in a spectacular final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40 in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “Congratulations to the Indian women’s team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork. This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India’s oldest traditional sports, inspiring countless young athletes across the nation. May this achievement also pave the way for more youngsters to pursue this sport in the times to come.”

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 game was played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday, January 19, night.

A brisk start epitomized Turn 1 as the Indian attackers took charge of proceedings. Three batches in, the Nepal women were out by simple touches on 7 occasions, with 14 points to India's name. Skipper Priyanka Ingle was in the best of form for her team with multiple touch points to her name, as the Indians started off in an exceptional manner. This was enough to take the Women in Blue to 34 points and preventing a single Dream Run for the Nepal team.

Manmati Dhami tagged Vaishnavi Pawar, and Samjhana B eliminated Priyanka Ingle, but Chaithra B led India's first batch of Turn 2 into a Dream Run. However, the run was cut short as Dipa executed an all-out moments later, bringing her team back into the game. Despite the effort, they managed only 24 points by the end of Turn 2, trailing by 11 points at halftime.

Team India was once again a dominant force in Turn 3, never allowing the Nepal defenders to settle in their stride. Dipa BK was a regular for Nepal but it went in vain throughout, ensuring that the Indians edged closer to the trophy.

Chaithra B was the orchestrator of the Dream Run for India, taking the score to a massive 78 points in Turn 4. Their batch went on for a massive 5 minutes and 14 seconds, closing out the game for India and confirming them as the first-ever champions of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Anshu Kumari of India was named the Best Attacker of the match, while Manmati Dhami of Nepal earned the Best Defender title. Chaithra B of India was honored as the Best Player of the match.