Indiana Fever sign Chloe Bibby to seven-day contract; all you need to know

The Indiana Fever have signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day contract on Friday (July 25). This move brings an experienced player to the team as they prepare to lock horns in their upcoming game with the Chicago Sky at the United Center.

Bibby’s signing adds depth to the Fever’s lineup, and her recent performances both domestically and internationally make her a player to watch.

Chloe Bibby with the Golden State Valkyries Chloe Bibby, most recently played for the Golden State Valkyries during the 2025 season in two separate stints. In the preseason, Bibby showcased her skills in two games, averaging 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Her performance earned her a second opportunity with the Valkyries when she re-signed on June 15, 2025.

During this five-game span, Bibby posted an impressive 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game before being waived on June 30.

Chloe Bibby's international performance Chloe Bibby’s talent extends far beyond the WNBA. The 25-year-old forward has been a standout for the Australia Opals, her national team. Earlier this month, she played a pivotal role in leading the Opals to a gold medal at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia World Cup, showcasing her ability to perform under pressure on an international level.

This achievement follows her contribution to the Opals’ bronze medal win at the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Sydney.

Dominating overseas leagues In addition to her WNBA and international experience, Bibby has made significant contributions in overseas professional leagues. During the 2023-24 season, she was named the Polish League MVP while playing for AZS AJP Gorzow Wielkopolski, demonstrating her dominance in European basketball.

Bibby continued her success in the 2024-25 season, earning the MVP title in Spain’s Liga Femenina de Baloncesto with Spar Girona. Her ability to excel in multiple leagues highlights her adaptability and high-level skill set, making her a valuable asset for the Indiana Fever.

What does this mean for the Indiana Fever? The Indiana Fever’s decision to sign Chloe Bibby to a seven-day contract reflects their strategy to strengthen their team with experienced talent as they approach a critical matchup against the Chicago Sky.

Bibby’s scoring ability, rebounding prowess, and international experience could provide a spark for the team.