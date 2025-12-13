Indiana Hoosiers reward defensive coordinator Bryant Haines with lucrative new contract; check details

Indiana University has secured defensive coordinator Bryant Haines with a new three-year deal. The agreement positions Haines as one of the nation's highest-paid assistant coaches in college football. The news highlighted Indiana's efforts to retain key staff amid their historic season.

Bryant Haines' performance Bryant Haines has been instrumental in transforming Indiana's defense into an elite unit. This fall, the Hoosiers rank No. 2 in scoring defense and No. 6 in total yards allowed. A 2024 finalist for the Broyles Award, honouring the top assistant coach, Haines earned further recognition as the AFCA's FBS Assistant Coach of the Year in 2025.

Despite interest from other Power 4 programs, the 40-year-old chose to stay loyal to the Indiana Hoosiers. According to reports, the new contract could approach $3 million annually, a significant jump from his previous $2 million-per-year deal.

Haines' journey with head coach Curt Cignetti spans years, from James Madison to earlier stops at Elon and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He played linebacker at Ball State before embarking on his coaching career.

Curt Cignetti's focus on staff retention Head coach Curt Cignetti has prioritized keeping his coaching staff intact after a remarkable turnaround. Cignetti himself signed a lucrative extension in October 2025, placing him among the highest-paid head coaches nationally.

The strategy has paid off as Indiana lost only one assistant from last year's group.

Indiana's historic 2025 season and playoff outlook The Hoosiers capped a perfect regular season by clinching the Big Ten championship with a thrilling 13-10 victory over Ohio State on December 6, 2025. This marked their first outright Big Ten title since 1945 and earned them the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

As the top seed, Indiana receives a first-round bye. They await the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma versus No. 9 Alabama in the quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026.