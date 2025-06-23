Subscribe

Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Game 7, NBA Finals: Live streaming details, date, time, prize money, and more

Here are all the details about the Game 7 of the NBA Finals between Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Aachal Maniyar
Published23 Jun 2025, 02:57 AM IST
Johnny Furphy of the Indiana Pacers defends Ajay Mitchell of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Johnny Furphy of the Indiana Pacers defends Ajay Mitchell of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Getty Images via AFP)

Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are geared up for a highly-anticipated NBA Finals showdown in a winner-takes-all Game 7. The match is expected to be a thrilling contest as the series is tied 3-3. Here’s everything you need to know about Game 7, including when and where to watch, prize money, time, venue, and other details.

A historic game

The upcoming game between the Pacers vs Thunder marks the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history which is a rare occasion. The Pacers forced this decisive game with a dominating 108-91 win in Game 6.

Looking at the records, home teams have historically dominated these kinds of matchups with a 15-4 record. The previous Game 7 was an upset when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors on the road in 2016.

When is Game 7 of the NBA Finals 2025?

Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will lock horns on June 22 (June 23 in India). Game 7 between Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will begin at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday (5:30 AM IST on Monday) in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder will enjoy home-court advantage.

Prize Money Details: How much will both teams win?

The Pacers have already secured $1.99 million for reaching the Finals and advancing through the Eastern Conference. A win in Game 7 would get them an additional $8.805 million. The total amount they can receive is $10.80 million. If they lose the upcoming game, they will still take home $5.79 million.

The Thunder, on the other hand, who finished the season with the NBA’s best record, stand to gain even more. A championship win would earn them $12.42 million which is approximately $828,000 per player. Even in the case of their defeat, they would earn $3.803 million along with their earlier playoff earnings.

Where to watch Game 7 of the NBA Finals 2025?

In the US, the game will be broadcast live on ABC, with streaming options available on Fubo and SlingTV.

For fans in India, the game will be streamed live on the NBA’s official YouTube channel. The viewers can also watch the game on the NBA League Pass platform.

NBA Finals results

June 5: Game 1 – Indiana 111, Oklahoma City 110

June 8: Game 2 – Oklahoma City 123, Indiana 107

June 11: Game 3 – Indiana 116, Oklahoma City 107

June 13: Game 4 – Oklahoma City 111, Indiana 104

June 16: Game 5 – Oklahoma City 120, Indiana 109

June 19: Game 6 – Indiana 108, Oklahoma City 91

June 22: Game 7 – To be declared

 
