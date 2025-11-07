Indiana Pacers waive Mac McClung, sign veteran Monte Morris amid backcourt crisis

The Indiana Pacers shook up their roster on Thursday by waiving guard Mac McClung just over a week after signing him to his first multiyear NBA contract. In a quick follow-up move, the team added an experienced point guard, Monte Morris, to help steady a backcourt hit hard by injuries.

Mac McClung's brief stint Mac McClung, the 26-year-old known for winning three straight Slam Dunk Contests, joined the Indiana Pacers on a non-guaranteed deal after shining in workouts. The former G League star got his shot at a standard NBA contract, but it lasted only three games.

In limited action, McClung put up 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game across 11.3 minutes. All three appearances ended in Pacers losses. He showed promise in a 19-minute outing against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Despite the short stay, McClung stayed positive about his journey. “It’s been quite a roller coaster,” McClung told The Athletic. “But I have learned a lot, and I have got to see a lot of people, different organizations, and meet a lot of good people. And it’s definitely been mine. I just try to embrace that it’s my journey and I am very grateful.”

He also spoke about his mindset, “I bring a lot of energy. I am a competitor who just wants to compete, but give a lot of energy to a team. I feel like that’s what I bring."

Monte Morris joins to provide stability Replacing Mac McClung is Monte Morris, a 30-year-old veteran on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. Morris was originally slated to sign during training camp, but a calf strain sidelined him temporarily.

The 2017 second-round pick has played eight NBA seasons, averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 assists with efficient playmaking and few turnovers. His experience makes him a reliable option right away.

Injuries force the Indiana Pacers' decision The Indiana Pacers' guard rotation is in shambles. Key players like Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, TJ McConnell, Quenton Jackson, Johnny Furphy, and others are out with injuries. The team sits at 1-7 early in the season, needing veterans who can contribute now. Morris offers the steady hand McClung, still raw despite his athletic gifts, couldn't yet deliver in crucial minutes.

Looking ahead for both players For Mac McClung, waivers mean another chance to prove himself. Undrafted in 2021, he has hopped between the Bulls, Lakers, 76ers, Magic, and now the Pacers organizations. His highlight-reel dunks keep him relevant, and G League teams will likely come calling.