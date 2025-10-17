Indiana signs Curt Cignetti with eight-year, $93M contract extension

Indiana University has secured its football future by signing head coach Curt Cignetti to an eight-year, $93 million contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the FBS with an annual average salary of approximately $11.6 million. The announcement, made on Thursday, underscores the university’s commitment to building a powerhouse program under Cignetti’s leadership.

Curt Cignetti's remarkable season Curt Cignetti, 64, transformed the Hoosiers in his debut season in 2024, leading them to a 10-2 record and a surprising College Football Playoff (CFP) appearance. This season, the No. 3-ranked Hoosiers remain undefeated at 6-0 as they prepare to face Michigan State on Saturday. Cignetti’s 17-2 overall record, including an impressive 11-1 against Big Ten opponents, has revitalized a program that had struggled in recent years.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a Hoosier, and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier,” Cignetti said in a video posted to Indiana’s social media. “The way that this state has embraced us and our success in football has meant more to me than anything else.”

Contract details The new contract, which runs through the 2033 regular season, also increases Cignetti’s buyout from $10 million to $15 million, according to ESPN’s report. This move signals Indiana’s intent to ward off potential suitors and eliminate distractions as the team pursues a second consecutive CFP bid.

From underdog to contender Before Curt Cignetti’s arrival, Indiana’s football program had endured lean years, posting a 9-27 record over three seasons under former coach Tom Allen. The Hoosiers had never won 10 games in a season in their 127-year history until Cignetti’s 2024 campaign. His strategic use of the transfer portal has turned Indiana into a legitimate Big Ten title contender, a feat few could have predicted.

Cignetti’s accolades reflect his impact. Named the 2024 Big Ten Coach of the Year and national coach of the year by multiple organizations, he has proven his ability to elevate programs. His prior success at James Madison, Elon, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania further solidified his reputation as a program builder.

