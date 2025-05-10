India-Pakistan ceasefire: Will IPL 2025 resume as both nations agree to ‘de-escalate’ tensions?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is expected to restart next week. The league was suspended for a week on May 9 (Friday) due to the conflict between India and Pakistan. A ceasefire was agreed between India and Pakistan on Saturday (May 10) evening. According to a report in the Times of India, the league is expected to resume on May 15 (Thursday) or May 16 (Friday).

Overseas players have left India and will be asked to rejoin the teams at the earliest. The final was supposed to be played on May 25 (Sunday) in Kolkata. If they were to play the final on a Sunday, it would be on June 1.

Final decision tomorrow BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has given an update to the Press Trust of India (PTI) regarding the resumption of the league.

"With the new development of a ceasefire, the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, office bearers, and officials will meet tomorrow to discuss the situation. We will review the tournament schedule and determine the best possible way to complete it. All aspects, including venues, which were originally decided during the time of conflict will be reconsidered. A final decision will be taken shortly", said Rajeev Shukla

India - Pakistan ceasefire India and Pakistan have decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from today (May 10), Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri said on Saturday. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the ceasefire decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," says foreign secretary Vikram Misri.