India-Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: 'Why so much drama?' BCCI faces backlash for pre-match show
With a day left for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match, millions of sports fans are anticipated to pack restaurants, bars, street markets, and malls in both the countries. The two South Asian arch-rivals will play each other at the men’s Cricket World Cup on 14 October.
One user wrote, “Get the feeling the song and dance is to ensure the stadium is packed from the start of the game. Can’t be taken for granted even for a India-Pakistan ODI."
"It’s embarrassing no one cares about the other teams at all. They are the best teams of the world."
"BCCI seriously absurd !!!!!!!! Now we know where are those funds go !!!! It's quite embarrassing not to have an opening ceremony or a Teams pic.." another user wrote.
Some other wrote, “This is not World Cup. This is kind of joke. In another match's analysis they are bringing india everywhere. Cricket is doomed"
“Not having an opening ceremony for the opening match of the World Cup but belting out this extra special treatment in an India Pakistan match is utterly shameless behavior, even by BCCI and JayShah's terribly low standards."
“Its just a match Why are you hyping this so much Shameful"
