With a day left for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match, millions of sports fans are anticipated to pack restaurants, bars, street markets, and malls in both the countries. The two South Asian arch-rivals will play each other at the men’s Cricket World Cup on 14 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 12 October announced that singers Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh will performing during a pre-match show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score However, this has not gone well with Netizens and have slammed the BCCI. Users have called out BCCI and asked if the World Cup is only about the India vs Pakistan match. Users have alleged that performers ahead of India vs Pakistan match show that other matches and participation of other World Cup team are not important. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Can Pakistan ever beat India in ODI World Cups? Men in Blue's 7-0 whitewash record looms ahead of IND vs PAK match Ace Photographer Atul Kasbekar has slammed the BCCI saying that there was no opening ceremony for the first game of the tournament but a song and dance will be performed ahead of a league match. He also said that World Cup is more than just an India vs Pakistan game.

Also Read: NZ vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details Taking to X, Atul Kasbekar wrote, “There’s more to a World Cup than an India Pak match That’s why it’s called a WORLD CUP So there’s NO opening ceremony for the first game of the tournament but here we are doing a song & dance technically for a league match. I mean, seriously now…!!!"

One user wrote, “Get the feeling the song and dance is to ensure the stadium is packed from the start of the game. Can’t be taken for granted even for a India-Pakistan ODI." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It’s embarrassing no one cares about the other teams at all. They are the best teams of the world."

"BCCI seriously absurd !!!!!!!! Now we know where are those funds go !!!! It's quite embarrassing not to have an opening ceremony or a Teams pic.." another user wrote.

Some other wrote, “This is not World Cup. This is kind of joke. In another match's analysis they are bringing india everywhere. Cricket is doomed" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Not having an opening ceremony for the opening match of the World Cup but belting out this extra special treatment in an India Pakistan match is utterly shameless behavior, even by BCCI and JayShah's terribly low standards."

“Its just a match Why are you hyping this so much Shameful"

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the post on X:

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the most fierce in the world, with matches between the two countries receiving significant global viewership. Indian’s railways will also run two special trains on the day from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to clear an “extra rush of cricket fans," according to a statement on its website. Restaurants are also trying to come up with unique offerings to draw fans. Tijuana, a Mexican restaurant in Mumbai, has a package that includes cricket-themed trivia rounds and a special menu that will “subtly" use elements of Indian and Pakistani cuisine, Anurag Katriar, founder of Indigo Hospitality Pvt., which owns the restaurant told Bloomberg.

Ahead of the match, Ahmedabad police have issues a notification designating the city a "no-drone zone" during the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023, Times of India report stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!