India’s 2011 World Cup victory: Nostalgia melts social media; RCB, CSK, KKR share posts

On April 2, 2011—fourteen years ago to this day—India clinched a historic victory against Sri Lanka in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, sealed by MS Dhoni’s iconic six. To mark the occasion, social media is abuzz with heartfelt tributes, nostalgic memories, and enduring pride for that unforgettable night in Mumbai. Here’s a glimpse of how BCCI along with many Indian Premier League teams appreciated the win through their social media handles.

The Journey to Victory Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Team India faced early challenges in the group stage, including a tie against England and a loss to South Africa. However, they regained their momentum as the tournament progressed. The knockout rounds tested their resolve: a thrilling quarter-final win over defending champions Australia, an intense semi-final victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, and, finally, the much-anticipated final against Sri Lanka, led by Kumar Sangakkara. India’s road to the 2011 World Cup title was a rollercoaster of ups and downs.

The Final Showdown The final between India and Sri Lanka was a masterclass in tension and skill. Batting first, Sri Lanka set a challenging target of 274/6, powered by Mahela Jayawardene’s elegant, unbeaten 103. India’s chase began on a shaky note, with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar falling early to Lasith Malinga’s fiery deliveries. At 31/2, the pressure was palpable, but Gautam Gambhir anchored the innings with a composed 97. MS Dhoni, promoting himself up the order, joined Gambhir in a match-defining partnership. With just four runs needed off 11 balls, Dhoni sealed the win in style. Facing Nuwan Kulasekara, he launched a towering six over long-on, sending the ball soaring into the night sky as the crowd erupted in jubilation.