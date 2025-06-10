India’s AFC Asian Cup 2027 hopes dented by 0-1 defeat to Hong Kong

India’s campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers took a hit as they lost against Hong Kong on Tuesday (June 10). The Blue Tigers suffered a 0-1 defeat at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Despite a spirited performance and support from the Indian fans in the stands, Team India failed to convert chances. They ultimately paid the price for missed opportunities and a late defensive lapse. Notably, this loss marks a contrast to India’s dominant 4-0 victory over Hong Kong in the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Missed chances in the first half The first half saw India create several chances, particularly in the attacking third. The Blue Tigers matched Hong Kong’s intensity, with both teams registering two shots on target. A key moment came in the 39th minute when Liston Colaco passed the ball to Ashique Kuruniyan inside the box.

However, Kuruniyan hesitated, opting not to shoot with his right leg. Instead, he attempted a less favourable angle with his left, resulting in his effort going in vain. This missed opportunity proved costly, as India failed to capitalize on their dominance and went into the break level at 0-0.

The story of the second half India’s defense, led by goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, held firm for much of the match. India managed to defend against Hong Kong’s attacks despite the hosts’ growing pressure in the second half. However, the game’s turning point arrived in the added time of the second half. A moment of miscommunication saw Kaith collide with Hong Kong’s Udebuluzor while both players contested a high ball in the penalty area.

The referee promptly awarded a penalty, a decision that left the Indian team stunned. Stepan Pereira stepped up for Hong Kong, to take the penalty. Kaith, anticipating the shot, dove the wrong way, and the ball went into the net, securing a 1-0 lead for Hong Kong. The late strike left India with no time to recover.