India’s Asia Cup exit: BCCI set to boycott ACC tournaments amid Indo-Pak tensions - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to pull out of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, including the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka next month and the Men’s Asia Cup scheduled in September. This is because of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, and the fact that Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is heading the ACC.

BCCI set to boycott ACC events The BCCI is going to take a strong stand by not joining any ACC tournaments according to a report by The Indian Express. “We can’t play in events run by the ACC when its boss is a Pakistan minister. That’s how people in India feel,” a BCCI source said. The report further states that the board has already told the ACC it’s pulling out of the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup and is unsure about future ACC events. They’re talking to the Indian government to figure out the next steps.

This decision raises doubts about the Men’s Asia Cup, which India was supposed to host in September. The tournament includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

Impact on broadcasters Most sponsors for international cricket are Indian, and the India-Pakistan match is a huge deal for TV viewers. In 2024, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) paid $170 million for Asia Cup TV rights for eight years. If India doesn’t play, this deal might need to be changed, which would affect the money shared among the ACC’s five main members who get 15% of the TV money.

Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Champions Trophy 2024 In 2023, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup but India refused to travel to the country. The BCCI made sure India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka. Pakistan didn’t reach the final, and India won against Sri Lanka, so the event wasn’t a big success for Pakistan. The same thing happened at the 2024 ICC Champions Trophy when India played in Dubai instead of Pakistan and won the title.