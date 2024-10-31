India’s Australia tour kicks off with first unofficial Test: Full schedule, squad details, when and where to watch, more

  • India vs Australia: The first of two unofficial Test matches between Australia A and India A is set to be played ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on November 22.

Updated31 Oct 2024, 07:49 AM IST
India vs Australia: The first of two unofficial Test matches between Australia A and India A is set to be played today

India's Australia tour has kicked off with first unofficial Test. India A and Australia A is set to face each other in the first of two unofficial Test matches which is scheduled from today i.e. October 31 till November 3. These matches will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland.

This unofficial Test match comes ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia which is scheduled from November 22.

As per reports, India A will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad while Abhimanyu Easwaran will be the vice-captain for the series.

Australia A vs India A unofficial Test: When And Where To Watch

The first unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A is set to start on Thursday, October 31, at 5:30 am IST. The toss will occur at 5:00 am.

 

Where to watch India A vs Australia A unofficial Test?

The first unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A will not be broadcast live in India. However, it can be live streamed on the Cricket Australia website and app i.e. Cricket.com.au.

India's squad for India A vs Australia A two-match series

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian.

Australia squad for IND A vs AUS A series

Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Bancroft, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Nathan McAndrew, Fergus O Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee

India’s Test Squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

India have included 3 debutants in the squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana. Prasidh Krishna, who has played 2 Tests so far, has also been recalled.

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 07:49 AM IST
