India’s Australia tour kicks off with first unofficial Test: Full schedule, squad details, when and where to watch, more

India's Australia tour has kicked off with first unofficial Test. India A and Australia A is set to face each other in the first of two unofficial Test matches which is scheduled from today i.e. October 31 till November 3. These matches will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland.
This unofficial Test match comes ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia which is scheduled from November 22.
As per reports, India A will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad while Abhimanyu Easwaran will be the vice-captain for the series.
The first unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A is set to start on Thursday, October 31, at 5:30 am IST. The toss will occur at 5:00 am.
The first unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A will not be broadcast live in India. However, it can be live streamed on the Cricket Australia website and app i.e. Cricket.com.au.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian.
Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Bancroft, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Nathan McAndrew, Fergus O Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee
India have included 3 debutants in the squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana. Prasidh Krishna, who has played 2 Tests so far, has also been recalled.
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar