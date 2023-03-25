India's gold strike continues as Saweety Boora defeats China's Wang Lina

India's gold strike continues as Saweety Boora defeats China's Wang Lina2 min read . 09:18 PM IST
The Indian boxer registered a 4-3 win against China's Wang Lina
Indian boxer Saweety Boora becomes light heavyweight (81kg) world champion with 4-3 win over China's Wang Lina, during the Women's World Boxing Championships.
The Indian pugilist registered a 4-3 win. It was a neck-and-neck battle between Saweety and China's Wang Lina, but the Indian star eventually beat the latter by a narrow margin.
Earlier, scripting history, young Indian pugilist Nitu Ghanghas was crowned as a World Champion for the first time after registering a sensational victory in the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Saturday.
Maintaining her red hot form, Nitu (48kg) made lightwork of the two-time Asian bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Kazakhstan to secure a remarkable 5-0 win by unanimous decision. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist started off the bout energetically by landing a quick flurry of punches on the Kazakh and utilised her smart movement and aggressive approach to prevail in the first two rounds by 5-0 and 3-2 scorelines respectively.
Saweety made it two out of two for the hosts as she warded off a challenge from two-time medallist China's Wang Lina.
On Sunday, the reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain take to the ring for their respective finals bout.
Nikhat (50kg) will take on the two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in a bid for back-to-back World Championships gold medals while Lovlina (75kg) will square off against the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia.
The ongoing prestigious event is witnessing the participation of 324 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 65 countries fighting for titles in the 12 weight categories. The tournament has a massive prize pool of ₹20 crore.
The two join an elite list which includes six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022).
