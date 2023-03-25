India's gold strike continues as Saweety Boora defeats China's Wang Lina

Maintaining her red hot form, Nitu (48kg) made lightwork of the two-time Asian bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Kazakhstan to secure a remarkable 5-0 win by unanimous decision. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist started off the bout energetically by landing a quick flurry of punches on the Kazakh and utilised her smart movement and aggressive approach to prevail in the first two rounds by 5-0 and 3-2 scorelines respectively.