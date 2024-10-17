India’s lowest scores in Test cricket: Top 10 worst batting performances; a history of collapses

India vs New Zealand Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India on October 17 was bowled out for just 46 runs in their first innings against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Notably, this score is also the lowest score at home after 1987. In 1987, Team India had scored the lowest score of 75 in Delhi during their first innings against the West Indies.

India vs New Zealand Test Day 2 LIVE Score In today's match, the Indian batters struggled to make any impact in the game. In addtion to this, five players were dismissed at 0. The top scorer of the game was Rishabh Pant who scored 20 runs off 49 balls with two fours. Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was the only other batter to reach double digits.

New Zealand's Matt Henry, William O'Rourke turned out be a threat throughout the game as they took 5 and 4 wickets respectively.

A look at Top 10 worst batting performances 1. In December 2020, India faced Australia in a Test match in Adelaide, where they set a record for their lowest ever score. The team finished their second innings with just 36 runs. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the top scorer for India was Mayank Agarwal, who managed 9 runs off 40 balls, while Hanuma Vihari scored 8 runs from 22 balls.

2. In June 1974, Team India recorded their second worst score which was 42 during the India vs England Test match played at the Lord's. Captained by Ajit Wadekar, the team's top scorer was Eknath Solkar, who remained not out with 18 runs from 17 balls.

Also Read | Will Virat Kohli shine in India vs New Zealand Test series?

3. In today’s Test match against New Zealand, India recorded their third lowest score, totaling just 46 runs in Bengaluru. This performance marks their second worst at home, after scoring 75 in 1987 in Delhi against West Indies.

4. On November 28, 1947, during the test match against Australia in Brisbane, India recorded another lowest score of 58 under the captaincy of Lala Amarnath. During that match, captain Amarnath had scored the higest runs of 22 off 40 balls. A similar lowest score was also recorded in 1952 in a match against England in Manchester. During their 1st innings, India scored 58 runs with highest score in the match was made by Vijay Manjrekar at 22 off 55 balls. The team's captain in that match was Vijay Hazare.