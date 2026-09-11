Women's Asia Cup 2026: India's road to final— from thumping Pakistan win to semi-final triumph over Bangladesh

India qualified for the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 tournament with a 40-run win over Bangladesh in the first semi-final in Dubai on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are unbeaten in the continental tournament so far, having won all three of their Group A matches before defeating Bangladesh in the semi-final.

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The Women in Blue will face the winner of the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Sunday's final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India are now one win away from extending their dominance in the continental tournament. The 2026 edition is the 10th Women's Asia Cup, and India have won the title a record seven times, including the inaugural edition in 2004.

India will be aiming for an eighth Asia Cup crown in the final. Only Bangladesh (2018) and Sri Lanka (2024) have won the Women's Asia Cup title.

India begin with 94-run win over Thailand India opened their campaign against Thailand on 30 August. Batting first, India posted 159/9 in 20 overs.

Shafali Verma top-scored with 64 off 36 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes. Thailand were subsequently bowled out for 65 in 16.1 overs, giving India a 94-run victory.

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Smriti Mandhana's century powers India past Hong Kong India's second match came against Hong Kong on 3 September. Smriti Mandhana produced a record-breaking innings of 124 from 64 balls, including 14 fours and seven sixes, as India made 193/5.

Also Read | India beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to reach Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final

Hong Kong were dismissed for 56 in 16.2 overs. India won by 137 runs and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/9.

India beat Pakistan to top Group A India's final group-stage match was against Pakistan on 5 September. Pakistan, who opted to bat first, were bowled out for 55 in 18.1 overs, their lowest total in women's T20Is. India's spinners played a major role, with Prema Rawat taking three wickets and Sharma claiming two.

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India chased down the target of 56 in 8.4 overs, finishing on 57/3 to win by seven wickets. The victory completed India's unbeaten Group A campaign and confirmed their position at the top of the group with six points.

India beat Bangladesh in semi-finals India's position at the top of Group A meant they faced Bangladesh, the second-placed team from Group B, in the first semi-final on Thursday. Bangladesh had secured their semi-final place after beating the United Arab Emirates by 34 runs in their final group match.

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Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field, and India lost Mandhana for two runs early in the innings. Verma then anchored the innings, scoring 64 from 40 balls.

Pratika Rawal made 20, while Richa Ghosh (21) and Kaur (24) also added important runs in the latter stages. Sharma scored 13 from five balls as India finished on 149/6 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh began their chase positively but lost wickets as India's spinners took control. Sree Charani dismissed Juairiya Ferdous, while Sharma accounted for Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana scored 19 before being dismissed by Rawat.

Sharma finished with 3/26 as India eventually restricted Bangladesh to 109/7. India won by 40 runs and secured their place in the final on Sunday.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.