India’s sports industry to jump to $130 billion by 2030: Deloitte-Google report

MUMBAI: India’s sports industry is set to grow from $52 billion in 2023 to $130 billion by 2030, driven by a surge in multi-sport fan base and deepening engagement from Gen Z audiences, according to a Deloitte-Google report.

The sector’s 14% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) nearly doubles the nation’s GDP growth rate, underscoring its potential as a transformative force for the economy and society.

“This is a pivotal moment for sports in India,” said Roma Datta Chobey, interim country lead, Google India. “We’re witnessing a surge in multi-sport fandom, growing popularity of digital platforms, and deep engagement from Gen Z, who represent the largest segment of India’s sports fan base. These trends present unique opportunities for businesses to innovate, connect with passionate fans, and drive growth across the ecosystem.”

The report, titled Think Sports: Unlocking India’s $130B Sports Potential, highlights India's 655 million sports fans, with Gen Z leading the charge at 43% of the fan base. Cricket remains dominant, accounting for 70% of sports-related digital searches, but kabaddi (120 million fans), football (85 million fans), and indigenous sports like kho kho are also gaining ground.

Notably, 90% of fans now follow multiple sports, reflecting a shift toward a more diverse sports culture.

“While cricket remains the frontrunner, the data shows 90% of sports fans follow more than one sport,” Chobey told Mint. “This represents an incredible opportunity for emerging sports to engage fans and attract equitable investments.”

The report also points out that the rise of digital platforms has reshaped how Indians consume sports, with 93% of Gen Z fans consuming content digitally. Fans now spend 20% more time on non-live content like highlights and short-form videos, creating opportunities for personalised engagement.

Interactive and AI-driven technologies are enhancing the fan experience, fueling growth across platforms like YouTube, fantasy sports, and social media.

Read more: How online betting is staying alive, with celeb endorsements and sports merchandise “Beyond traditional television, there’s a huge opportunity for digital-first formats like short-form highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, and interactive experiences,” said Chobey. “Personalization, driven by AI, will be key to capturing Gen Z audiences who value tailored, immersive engagement.”

Economic and employment growth The sector is expected to create 10.5 million jobs and generate $21 billion in indirect tax revenue by 2030. The sports goods and apparel market is set to double to $58 billion, driven by a fitness-conscious population and increasing demand for merchandise from favourite teams and players. Esports (electronic sports), growing at 25% CAGR, is projected to become a $200 million market by 2030.

Broadcasting rights and sponsorship revenues are also scaling new heights, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) alone generating $1.2 billion annually. These factors, combined with government initiatives like Khelo India and TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), are bolstering grassroots development and infrastructure improvements.

“The industry’s growth hinges on two key elements: expanding sports participation across the country and creating clear pathways from grassroots to elite levels. Progression pathways drive opportunities in broadcasting, advertising, and merchandise while expanding grassroots participation ensures sustained growth," Prashanth Rao, partner, Deloitte India, told Mint.

Challenges and the path forward Despite its rapid growth, the sector faces challenges in infrastructure and governance. India’s sports budget per capita ($0.3) is significantly lower than leading nations like the UK ($9) and Australia ($11). However, increased allocations under the National Sports Policy 2024 and innovative public-private partnerships are poised to bridge the gap.

“Beyond increased funding, initiatives like the Khelo India Playfield Repository and the digitization of facility utilization will optimize infrastructure access,” Rao added. “CSR (corporate social responsibility) contributions and adopting technology to identify gaps and facilitate accessibility can further accelerate progress.”

Technology as a catalyst Artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud platforms are revolutionizing talent scouting, athlete training, and fan interaction. India’s athlete management systems and sports-tech startups are laying the groundwork for data-driven scouting and training. Platforms like YouTube and e-learning tools complement formal coaching, especially in rural areas, bridging gaps in access to modern techniques and expertise.

“Globally, AI adoption in sports is still nascent, particularly at grassroots levels, but India is taking steps to integrate video analysis and data-backed scouting, even in rural areas,” Rao added.

Expanding reach in rural and female demographics The sports fan base in rural areas has grown to 59%, and women now represent 36% of fans, driven by the popularity of kabaddi, kho-kho, and badminton. This demographic diversification signals the untapped potential for brands and leagues to foster inclusivity and expand regional engagement.

The report emphasizes content localization and local language support as critical strategies, with 77% of Indian fans preferring content in regional languages. Moreover, leveraging digital platforms to bridge the urban-rural divide and promoting homegrown sports like kho-kho and kabaddi are pivotal to this expansion.

Read more: How women’s football in Afghanistan redefined itself The report highlights the transformative power of sports as a driver of economic growth and social change. Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, emphasized, “The sports ecosystem must focus on governance reforms, grassroots development, and a unified vision to create long-term, sustainable growth. With collaborative efforts, we can make sports a cornerstone of India’s growth story.”

