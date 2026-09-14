India’s unstoppable run to Women’s T20 Asia Cup crown

Dubai [UAE], September 14 (ANI): India’s women’s cricket team delivered a dominant performance in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, emerging as the standout side across batting and bowling departments while lifting the title with a commanding campaign.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India clinched their eighth Women's Asia Cup title after thrashing Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the Final on Sunday, which was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

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India’s batting unit maintained a significantly higher scoring rate than the rest of the tournament, recording a run rate of 8.35 compared to 5.12 by the other teams combined. Their batting strength was further reflected in their runs-per-wicket ratio of 26.46, more than double the combined figure of 11.95 for other teams.

The Indian batters also produced the highest number of individual half-centuries in the tournament with four, while the remaining teams collectively managed only two. India were the only side to register a century, with one batter reaching the three-figure mark. The team also dominated the six-hitting charts, smashing 32 sixes during the tournament, while all other teams combined hit 22.

India’s bowling attack was equally impressive, finishing with the best bowling average of 8.84 and an economy rate of 4.29. In comparison, the other teams collectively recorded a bowling average of 16.12 and an economy rate of 5.79.

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The six-hitting gap highlighted India’s attacking approach, with the champions hitting a six every 16.62 balls. Sri Lanka followed with eight sixes at a rate of one every 64.62 balls, while Pakistan hit seven, Bangladesh four, Thailand two and Indonesia one. Hong Kong and the UAE failed to hit a six during the tournament.

However, India’s fielding remained an area of concern as they recorded the lowest catching efficiency among all participating teams. The Indian side dropped 17 catches, the most in the tournament, while Indonesia were next with seven dropped catches. India’s catching efficiency stood at 59.5 per cent, with Indonesia the only other team below the 70 per cent mark at 58.8 per cent.

Bowling spearhead Shree Charani also created history during the tournament, becoming the Indian women’s bowler with the most T20 International wickets in a calendar year. Charani has taken 39 wickets in 2026, surpassing Poonam Yadav’s previous record of 35 wickets in 2018. Deepti Sharma follows with 30 wickets in both 2024 and 2026.

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Charani was also among the record performers in Women’s T20 Asia Cup finals, registering figures of 4/20 against Sri Lanka in Dubai. Her spell placed her among the few bowlers to take a four-wicket haul in a final, joining Poonam Yadav (4/9 vs Bangladesh, 2018) and Sana Mir (4/13 vs India, 2012).

India’s all-round dominance, backed by explosive batting, disciplined bowling and record-breaking individual performances, underlined their status as the strongest team in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026.

India Women produced a commanding all-round performance to clinch the eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai.

After Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma powered India to 183/5 with a record 129-run opening stand, Sree Charani led the attack with an impressive 4/20 from four overs, while Deepti Sharma chipped in with 3/19 from her four-over spell.

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Chasing 184 in the high-pressure final, Sri Lanka endured an early setback in the opening over. Imesha Dulani began with a boundary, but Indian pacer Kranti Gaud responded strongly, bowling her on the fourth delivery to put the chasing side on the back foot.

After the 129-run opening stand between Smriti and Shafali, Indian batting fell flat, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (14 in 14 balls) and Richa Ghosh (17 in 13 balls) failing to score big. A cameo from Bharti Fulmali (15* in five balls, with a four and a six) took India to 183/5 in 20 overs.

Mithali Ayodhya (1/33 in four overs) and Chamari Athapaththu (1/34 in four overs) were top bowlers for Sri Lanka. (ANI)