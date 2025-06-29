India's win in T20 World Cup 2024 final marks one year; fans say ‘still gives goosebumps’, seek ‘highlights on Youtube’

It has been a year since Indian Men's cricket team won T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados, marking the watershed moment which ended a long International Cricket Council (ICC) title drought of 11 years. Fans celebrate the special day with memories when India won by 7 runs with 176 runs and 7 wickets against SA's 169/8 score.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X and remarked, “Do you remember what 𝙀𝙪𝙥𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙖 feels like? Relive that Champions feeling with the Champions 😇 One year of celebrating pride, glory, and togetherness 🇮🇳🏆”

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to admire those involved in the journey, namely Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and others. Hardik Pandya too revisits the day, stating, “A day I'll never forget. A day we'll never forget. For all of us, India 🇮🇳❤️”

Netizens react Fans have thanked Sharma for bringing trophy to home. One of the users said, “The feeling which still gives goosebumps ❤️🏆” Another said, “That final over, that last ball, those celebrations memories that will live forever. Thank you, Team India! 🙌🔥” “Remember that day and the T20 World Cup win what a stressing final it was India won out of nowhere then the emotions were high 😭💙”, “Release full match or highlights on youtube”, “After 2013 india won ICC title unforgettable day” were some other comments made.

Rohit Sharma reminisces the final “See, Hardik (Pandya) has come to bowl there. So, we were discussing with Hardik what to do. I didn’t know what had happened before. I genuinely thought that something had happened to him. The accident he had, I thought he was just trying to. But actually, it was just to stop the game a little bit,” Rohit Sharma was quoted in a Star Sports interview as saying.

