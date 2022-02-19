India-Sri Lanka Test Series 2022: Rohit Sharma has been appointed Test captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from the series.

Also, Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as T20 and Test vice-captain for the Sri Lanka series.

Test Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC).

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Tuesday announced revised schedule for home series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.

The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru.

T20I Squad

Rohit Sharma (C),Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi,Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah(VC),Avesh Khan

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka. Team India are set to play three T20Is in Lucknow and Dharamsala and two Tests in Mohali and Bengaluru respectively.

