India vs Sri Lanka 2022: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain, Rahane dropped

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka. Team India are set to play three T20Is in Lucknow and Dharamsala and two Tests in Mohali and Bengaluru respectively.
