IND-W vs SA-W: What happens if India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on November 2 is washed out?

Persistent rains have delayed the toss of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Earlier, India's group stage clash against Bangladesh at this venue had to be abandoned due to rain.

It has been drizzling since Sunday morning but the rain picked up after noon. As a result the toss had to be delayed. It was rescheduled for 3 PM but the rain gods came back heavily around 2:45 PM to further delay the toss and the start of the match. At the time of writing this piece, plenty of puddles in the outfield are being seen.

The India vs South Africa final will lose overs only of the delay persists after 5 PM IST or there is more rain interruptions after that time.

What happens if match is not completed on November 2? Unlike the group stage matches, the knockouts of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 have a Reserve Day in place. Similarly, November 3 (Monday) is a Reserve Day for the India vs South Africa final. Having said that, the match will go into Reserve Day only if no outcome is possible on November 2.

It must be noted that the semifinals and the final have two hours as extension. The cut-off time for a 20-over per-side match is 9:08 PM IST. In case rain comes again after that, the Reserve Day will come into picture. It means, the organisers will try their best to get a result on November 2.

But if at all that is not possible, even by the cut off time, the game goes to the next day from where it was stopped.

People take cover under umbrellas as it rains before the start of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai

What happens if Reserve Day is washed out? In case the Reserve Day is washed out both India women and South Africa will be declared joint winners of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Meanwhile, the toss took place at 4:32 PM IST with South Africa opting to bowl first in overcast conditions. Both teams went unchanged.

IND-W vs SA-W final playing XIs South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba