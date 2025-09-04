IndyCar star Colton Herta named Cadillac F1 test driver for 2026; check details

IndyCar star Colton Herta has been appointed as the test driver for the Cadillac Formula 1 team. He is set to join the grid in 2026. The 25-year-old American, known for his speed and skill in the IndyCar series is expected to bring a wealth of talent and experience to the new American F1 outfit.

Colton Herta's excitement about the opportunity Colton Herta, who has secured nine IndyCar victories since his debut in 2019, expressed his excitement about the role.

"This is a dream opportunity, and one I have been working towards for a long time," Herta said. "To be part of Cadillac F1's entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn't pass up. My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal," he added.

"For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team," Herta expressed.

Colton Herta's journey Colton Herta is widely regarded as one of America’s most promising racing talents. His journey to F1 has included stints in European racing series during his formative years. Despite his success, Herta faced challenges in securing an F1 super-licence, a requirement for competing in the sport. In 2023, Red Bull expressed interest in recruiting him for their second team, but Herta lacked the necessary super-licence points.

Cadillac is expected to explore pathways for Herta to earn the required credentials, potentially through strong IndyCar performances or participation in Formula 2, F1’s primary feeder series.

Cadillac’s vision The Cadillac F1 team, backed by TWG Motorsport and led by CEO Dan Towriss, is prioritizing the development of American drivers. Towriss highlighted this goal when announcing race drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez last month, stating, "It is important to us to make sure there is a pathway for an American driver into F1, but for this inaugural season, this was the right combination."

Team principal Graeme Lowdon praised Herta’s appointment, saying, "Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years."

He noted, "His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team."