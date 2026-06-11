Inside 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies: Everything you need to know

Los Angeles [US], June 11 (ANI): The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is nearly over, and football's biggest tournament is set to begin with a grand celebration spread across three countries.

According to ABC News, for the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the tournament will feature three separate opening ceremonies, with celebrations planned in Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles before the opening round of matches.

The festivities will begin on June 11 in Mexico City ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. Global music stars Shakira and Burna Boy are set to headline the ceremony with a performance of the official FIFA World Cup song, Dai Dai.

The opening ceremony in Mexico City will take place 90 minutes before kick-off, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). Fans around the world will be able to watch the event live on Fox and FS1, while Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo. Matches and ceremonies will also be streamed through Tubi, FOX One and the Fox Sports apps, ABC News said.

The celebrations will continue on June 12 with two more opening ceremonies. Toronto will host a ceremony before Canada's clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Los Angeles will stage its own event ahead of the United States' opening match against Paraguay.

The Toronto ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kick-off at 3 p.m. ET, while the Los Angeles event will take place before the 9 p.m. ET kick-off.

Mexico City's opening show is expected to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage. According to FIFA, Mexican culture will take "centre stage through music, dance and artistic performances featuring indigenous talent alongside modern folkloric performers."

Along with Shakira and Burna Boy, several major artists are scheduled to perform in Mexico City, including Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla.

Toronto's ceremony will feature a strong Canadian line-up, including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Alyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles will welcome an international mix of performers, with Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla all set to take the stage.

The celebrations will not end with the opening ceremonies. Shakira is also scheduled to return for the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, where she will headline the tournament's halftime show alongside Madonna and BTS.