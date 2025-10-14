Inside CEO John Martin’s vision to transform Professional Fighters League into MMA’s next global juggernaut

Drawing on decades of experience leading billion-dollar media enterprises and a lifelong passion for martial arts, John Martin, the new CEO of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), is uniquely positioned to reshape the future of the league and challenge the status quo in mixed martial arts (MMA). In an exclusive interview with Livemint, Martin shared his bold and strategic vision for taking the league from a strong contender to a dominant global force in MMA.

Star-studded roster fuels momentum PFL’s ascendance is powered by a roster of elite fighters headlined by heavy-hitter Francis Ngannou, whose presence has electrified fans, alongside light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson, former Bellator champ, and lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, known for epic rematches against Paul Hughes. On the women’s side, the legendary Cris Cyborg continues to raise the bar, providing thrilling championship bouts that drive fan excitement and league credibility.

From martial arts passion to business leadership John Martin’s connection to martial arts goes beyond business; it’s personal. Holding a black belt in karate and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Martin competed in tournaments until his 40s, instilling values that now guide his leadership.

“I loved the discipline, the friendships, and the respect martial arts taught me,” he said. These principles form the backbone of his management style: humility, respect, accountability, and teamwork.

The strategic roadmap for explosive growth Under Martin’s leadership, PFL is focused on expanding multiple revenue streams, including media rights, sponsorships, ticket sales, merchandising, and emerging digital commerce like betting. “We had $100 million last year, boosted by a one-time super fight with Francis Ngannou, and this year’s target is just shy of that,” Martin explained.

He is now crafting a five-year plan to multiply revenues “by multiples of hundreds of millions of dollars”.

One key focus is the upcoming media rights negotiation in 2026, for deals starting in 2027. “UFC just signed a huge deal with Paramount. We get paid a fraction of the audience we command on ESPN, so closing that gap is critical to our growth,” Martin said.

Building a global MMA powerhouse PFL differentiates itself through deep investment in local leagues.

“We have people on the ground developing regional fighters and creating local stories. A local fighter is essential to fan engagement,” Martin noted. With operational leagues in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and plans for Australia, India, and Latin America, PFL is building a worldwide MMA ecosystem that connects local heroes with global audiences.

Simplified format to attract new fans To broaden its appeal, PFL has streamlined its competition format: “One weight class, one champion, defend the belt. This simplicity has been very well received,” Martin said. The league is also investing in storytelling and producing rivalry arcs to deepen fan engagement and build compelling fighter narratives.

Empowering fighters on and off the cage Defining a “PFL star” as a blend of character, performance, and fan connection, Martin aims to support fighters in building their personal brands.

“We want to teach fighters how to use social media to amplify their reach and grow their own brand,” he said, signalling a holistic approach to fighter development.

PFL’s quest for elite status With 41% of its fighters ranked in the top 25 globally, media distribution in 170 countries, and 26 paying broadcast partners, PFL’s foundation is strong. Martin’s clear goal: “We want to be regarded as one of the elite global sports leagues, delivering world-class fight cards and a league that truly fights for its fans, athletes, and partners.”

Rapid fire insights: CEO John Martin

How do you want to be remembered in MMA? As someone who helped build PFL into a global MMA powerhouse far bigger than it is today.

John Martin

What’s the most surprising thing about running PFL? The sheer volume of decisions every day, the dynamism of live sports is unlike anything I have experienced.

If you could fight any current PFL fighter in your prime, who would it be? Paul Hughes. We fight a similar style, but honestly, he would have crushed me.