Inter fight back to thrash Pisa and extend Serie A lead to six points

Inter Milan roared back from two goals down to hammer promoted Pisa 6-2 on Friday and move six points clear at the top of Serie A.

Fans at a soaking San Siro were left in shock by Stefano Moreo's early brace, including a brilliant chip over Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer from near the halfway line.

But Piotr Zielinski's penalty in the 39th minute sparked a comeback at the end of the first half, with strike pairing Lautaro Martinez and Pio Esposito both thumping home powerful headers to put Inter ahead at the break.

Federico Dimarco, Ange-Yoan Bonny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan rounded off the scoring in the final 10 minutes to secure Inter's ninth win in a 10-match unbeaten run in the league.

Inter thumping victory piles pressure on title rivals AC Milan and Napoli who both have tough away fixtures this weekend.

Inter's closest challengers Milan travel south on Sunday to take on fourth-placed Roma who are yet to win a high-profile fixture but continue to improve under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Meanwhile Napoli are nine points back in third, with the champions in Turin on Sunday after a draw at 10-man FC Copenhagen left them at risk of being eliminated from the Champions League.

Pisa are bottom of the division after having collected four points from their last 10 matches, a heavy defeat coming after a dream start in the Tuscan side's first match against Inter at the San Siro since October 1990.

The 5,000 away fans roared their delight when Moreo pounced on a poor Sommer pass to fire back over his head into an empty net in the 11th minute before the Italian forward doubled the away side's lead with his head midway through the first half.

But Alberto Gilardino's team crumbled once Zielinski struck and Pisa ended up conceding the same number of goals to Inter they did over a quarter of a century ago.