Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Who will win MLS playoff clash? AI predictions, probable lineups, live streaming, and more

Inter Miami will face Nashville SC in the MLS Cup Playoffs Round One clash on Friday (October 24). The match will be played at the Chase Stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Match details Date: Friday, October 24, in the United States/ Saturday, October 25, in India

Time: 8:00 PM ET in the US/ 5:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+, FS1, and Fox Deportes.

Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match live on the Apple TV+ app via MLS Season Pass with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: Inter Miami is predicted to win 3–1, driven by strong home form and Lionel Messi’s decisive impact. Nashville may score once through Surridge, but defensive injuries and poor away results limit their challenge. Miami advances comfortably in the MLS playoff opener.

Chat GPT: Inter Miami are likely to dominate against Nashville, especially with their attacking rhythm at home and Lionel Messi back in form. Nashville’s defence has struggled to contain fast transitions, which could prove costly here. Expect Miami to control possession and create multiple chances; a 3-1 win for Inter Miami looks the most probable outcome.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Team news Nashville SC For Nashville to secure a surprise road win, they will need top performances from Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar. The pair combined for a quick equalizer on Decision Day, but Lionel Messi took over after halftime, scoring three times to seal the victory.

Wyatt Meyer and Julian Gaines are still unavailable. Ahmed Qasem did not play in the final regular-season game, and his status for the playoffs remains unclear.

Head coach BJ Callaghan may keep the same starting lineup that led at halftime last time.

Inter Miami Inter Miami will enter the playoffs with added confidence after Lionel Messi signed a new three-year contract just before the match.

Manager Javier Mascherano is likely to name the same starting eleven that beat Nashville on Decision Day. Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo has earned the number-one spot and will start.

The core group of former Barcelona players, Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez, will be joined by summer signing Rodrigo De Paul. Tadeo Allende is expected to complete the attack, though Baltasar Rodríguez, who scored in the last game, is a strong option.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Probable lineups Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Nashville SC: Ríos Novo; Fray, Allen, Falcón, Alba; De Paul, Busquets; Allende, Messi, Rodríguez; Suárez.

Nashville SC predicted lineup vs Inter Miami: Willis; Najar, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Shaffelburg, Brugman, Tagseth, Muyl; Mukhtar, Surridge.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Head-to-head details Matches won by Inter Miami: 7

Matches won by Nashville SC: 4