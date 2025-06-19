Inter Miami vs Porto Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs and more

Inter Miami will lock horns with FC Porto in the crucial clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The opening matches of both teams ended in a draw, making them settle for just one point each. Therefore, in the upcoming game, they will want to clinch victory and claim three important points.

Inter Miami and Porto in their previous matches Inter Miami played their opening clash against Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game ended in a draw without any of them scoring a goal.

Porto's previous game also finished goalless as they faced Palmeiras in their first match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. I was played at New York's MetLife Stadium.

Team News Inter Miami Oscar Ustari made crucial saves in Inter Miami's opening match and stopped Al Ahly from scoring. Lionel Messi, the legendary player of Inter Miami nearly won it for the team late, but his shot just missed. In the upcoming game, Javier Mascherano's team will aim to beat Porto and reach the top two of Group A. There are no injury updates from the team. Their lineup is likely to remain the same as the previous match.

FC Porto Porto tied 0-0 with Palmeiras. Martin Anselmi was hired by the team in January. The former Cruz Azul coach has a brilliant 10-4-5 record. Porto's attack including Samu Aghehowa, Fabio Vieira, and young star Rodrigo Mora, can trouble Miami's defense. They are also likely to play with the same team as the opening game. Notably, Claudio Ramos will be playing in the place of Goalkeeper Diogo Costa again as the latter is injured.

Inter Miami vs Porto - Match Details Date: June 19, 2025 in the United States | June 20, 2025 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET (June 19) | 12:30 AM IST (June 20)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Inter Miami vs Porto - Predicted XIs Inter Miami: Ustari, Fray, Aviles, Falcon, Allen, Allende, Redondo, Busquets; Segovia, Messi, Suarez.

Porto: Ramos, Fernandes, Pedro, Marcano, Joao Mario, Varela, Veiga, Moura, Vieira, Mora, Samu.