Inter Milan vs Arsenal: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, predicted lineups, live streaming and more

Inter Milan will lock horns with Arsenal in a highly-awaited clash of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase at the San Siro on Tuesday (January 20). Both teams will be geared up to win, with Arsenal aiming to maintain their perfect winning record, while Inter seek crucial points to strengthen their position.

Arsenal are currently leading the league phase standings with a perfect record (6 wins, 18 points), remaining unbeaten in the competition. On the other hand, Inter Milan are in sixth place with 12 points from six matches (4 wins, 2 losses).

Inter Milan vs Arsenal - Match details Date: January 20, Tuesday

Time: 8:00 PM GMT / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT | 1:30 AM IST (Wednesday, January 21)

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, Italy.

Referee: Joao Pinheiro [Portugal]

VAR: Tiago Martins [Portugal]

Team news

Inter Milan Cristian Chivu's side will face several injury challenges, with key players like Hakan Calhanoglu (calf), Denzel Dumfries (ankle), Raffaele Di Gennaro, Josep Martinez, sidelined. Lautaro Martinez remains the focal point of the attack, supported by Marcus Thuram.

Arsenal Mikel Arteta has fewer injury concerns, but defensive options are limited with Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, and others like Max Dowman out. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will be key in attack, while the team arrives unbeaten in the competition but coming off recent goalless Premier League draws.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal - Predicted lineups Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Acerbi, Akanji, Bastoni, Henrique, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Zubimendi, Merino, Madueke, Jesus, Trossard

AI Predictions Grok: "Arsenal are predicted to win the UCL clash against Inter Milan tonight at San Siro. Their perfect 6/6 record, rock-solid defence, and clinical counter-attacks give them the edge. Inter will fight hard at home with Lautaro leading the line, but Arsenal should edge it 2-1."

ChatGPT: "Arsenal go into the Inter Milan clash with a slight edge thanks to their strong Champions League form and defensive stability. Inter, though, are formidable at home and tactically disciplined, especially in big European nights. Expect a tight, low-margin game, but Arsenal’s control and consistency could help them nick a narrow win."

Live streaming details The Inter Milan vs Arsenal clash of the UEFA Champions League will be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States, along with CBS Sports Network.

In India, it will be available on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal: Head-to-head record Matches won by Inter Milan: 2

Matches won by Arsenal: 2