Inter Milan vs Fluminense FC Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16, predicted XIs and more

Inter Milan will be geared up to take on Fluminense FC in a high-stakes FIFA Club World Cup encounter. The round of 16 will be played at the Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte in North Carolina.

With Cristian Chivu taking over as Inter Milan's manager following Simone Inzaghi's exit, the Club World Cup offers a great opportunity for Inter to experiment with their new tactical setup. Inter delivered their standout performance against River Plate, securing a 2-0 win, with Alessandro Bastoni scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time.

Fluminense, meanwhile, earned their spot as the fourth team to reach the knockout stage, though they face tough odds as underdogs. They showed their quality in the group stage, holding Borussia Dortmund to an impressive draw and clinching their place in the round of 16 with a convincing 4-2 victory over Ulsan HD.

Here are all the details about the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and Fluminense FC.

Inter Milan vs Fluminense FC - Match Details Date: June 30 in the United States, July 1 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET (June 30) | 12:30 AM IST (July 1)

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Team news Inter Milan Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi both have been declared fit. However, with important games ahead, both players are likely to start as substitutes.

With Thuram likely on the bench, young striker Francesco Pio Esposito is set to start again. If fit, Thuram could see minutes as a substitute, while Frattesi may make his FIFA Club World Cup debut.

Inter will miss key players Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Benjamin Pavard, and Yann Bisseck, who have all returned to Italy. Moreover, Mehdi Taremi is unavailable due to travel restrictions in Iran.

Fluminense Fluminense will be without midfielder Otavio, but Yeferson Soteldo back is likely to be a part of the lineup for a brief appearance.

The status of veteran captain Thiago Silva, aged 40, remains uncertain after missing the last game with a muscle problem.

Inter Milan vs Fluminense - Predicted lineups Inter Milan Predicted XI: Y. Sommer, F. Acerbi, A. Bastoni, M. Darmian, D. Dumfries, H. Mkhitaryan, C. Augusto, N. Barella, K. Asllani, L. Martinez, S. Esposito

Fluminense Predicted XI: Fabio, J. Freytes, S. Xavier, Ignacio, Rene, Nonato, J. Arias, A. Canobbio, Martinelli, Hercules, Everaldo