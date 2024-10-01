International Masters League: Sachin Tendulkar set to return to the field with new T20 tournament. Know what it is

The International Masters League (IML) will be an annual T20 cricket tournament, initially featuring cricketing stars from six cricket-playing nations - India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2024, 06:38 AM IST
The International Masters League (IML) will be an annual T20 cricket tournament
The International Masters League (IML) will be an annual T20 cricket tournament (File image)

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is poised to make his comeback with the bat with the lauch of International Masters League (IML). A stellar lineup of cricketing legends is set to gather for the inaugural season of the IML, which will kick off this year.

 

The IML, featuring six teams, is the brainchild of two of the sport's most revered personalities, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. These two all-time greats will collaborate with India's leading sports management company PMG Sports and SPORTFIVE, a renowned global sports marketing company, in establishing a company in India to stage the league.

All you need to know about IML

The International Masters League (IML) will be an annual T20 cricket tournament.

Initially it will feature cricketing stars from six cricket-playing nations - India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.

 

The tournament promises to rekindle memories and draw out new battles, as it brings back the magic of some of the game's greatest players.

The return of Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar is expected to spark excitement among millions of fans eager to see the Master Blaster wield his bat once again on the field.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner.

The matches are scheduled to be held in Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur.

Those interested in owning a franchise team are encouraged to express their interest by registering at eoi@imlt20.in.

 

What did Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar say about IML?

"Cricket continues to grow in popularity not just in India, but across the world. In the last decade, T20 cricket has accelerated its adoption, and has drawn new fans into the game. There is now a strong desire among fans across ages, to re-witness age-old battles in newer formats. Sportspersons never retire at heart, and the competitive streak within, waits for an opportunity to get back on the field. We have conceived the International Masters League as a meeting point of passionate fans and competitive cricketers. I am certain all players participating will get back into the groove and prepare hard. When we represent our countries, we all want to play top quality cricket and try to win," Tendulkar said.

While speaking on this, Sunil Gavaskar, Commissioner of the IML said, “T20 cricket's rise offers a fantastic opportunity to relive the magic of the sport we love. The International Masters League will bring fans closer to the legends they've admired for years, offering another golden chance to watch their heroes LIVE in action. This is more than just a tournament--it's a celebration of nostalgia, where unforgettable moments of cricketing brilliance will come alive once again. We invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey and create new memories together.”

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 06:38 AM IST
