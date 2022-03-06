IPL 2022: BCCI announces schedule; 70 league matches, 4 playoffs. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IPL 2022: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the match schedule for the much-awaited TATA IPL 2022, which will be held in Mumbai and Pune. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days, BCCI said today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL 2022: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the match schedule for the much-awaited TATA IPL 2022, which will be held in Mumbai and Pune. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days, BCCI said today.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

IPL 2022 match schedule:

The 15th season of IPL 2022 will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium, with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header, starting off with a Day game at Brabourne, where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians.

The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at night. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March, when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later, the BCCI said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}