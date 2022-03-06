IPL 2022: BCCI announces schedule; 70 league matches, 4 playoffs. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IPL 2022 match schedule: The 15th season will start on 26th March at the Wankhede stadium with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2022: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the match schedule for the much-awaited TATA IPL 2022, which will be held in Mumbai and Pune. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days, BCCI said today.
The 15th season of IPL 2022 will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium, with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header, starting off with a Day game at Brabourne, where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians.
The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at night. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March, when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.
In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.
There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.