Home / Sports / IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' game against Punjab Kings shifted after Covid cases

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' game against Punjab Kings shifted after Covid cases

(File photo) Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
1 min read . 03:41 PM IST Livemint

  • The game has been shifted from Pune to Mumbai following five Covid-19 cases in the camp including Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh

MUMBAI : The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Mumbai from Pune following five Covid-19 cases in the Delhi camp including Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement on Tuesday. The venue was changed "...to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Mitch Marsh has been admitted to a hospital, while four members of their support staff have also tested positive.

Delhi Capitals is now set to face Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Wednesday, 20 April. 

"The Covid positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They would have to clear two negative tests to return to the team's bio-secure bubble, Jay Shah added.

The whole contingent would undergo another round of RT-PCR testing before the match at the Brabourne Stadium.

The entire 2020 edition of the league was held in the United Arab Emirates while the pandemic raged in India.

UAE also hosted the second half of last year's tournament after an outbreak of the virus in several team camps at the halfway stage of the league.

To minimise risk of infection from air travel, the BCCI has confined this season's league phase to the western state of Maharashtra.

 