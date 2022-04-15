OPEN APP
Home / Sports / IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio tests positive for Covid-19. Read here
Listen to this article

The Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for Covid-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment, news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) is set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tomorrow, 16 April. 

Meanwhile, Australian cricket team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, has returned to the squad ahead of the match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Delhi have had a rather balanced tournament till now. They lost two back-to-back matches after winning the first match vs Mumbai Indians (MI) but they pulled things back a bit with win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The IPL 2022 matches are being held only in Maharashtra across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

The matches are being held under strict Covid protocol, as was recommended by the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI). 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout