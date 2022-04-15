Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio tests positive for Covid-19. Read here

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio tests positive for Covid-19. Read here

15 Apr 2022

  • The Delhi Capitals (DC) is set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) tomorrow, 16 April.

The Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for Covid-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment, news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) is set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tomorrow, 16 April. 

Meanwhile, Australian cricket team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, has returned to the squad ahead of the match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Delhi have had a rather balanced tournament till now. They lost two back-to-back matches after winning the first match vs Mumbai Indians (MI) but they pulled things back a bit with win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The IPL 2022 matches are being held only in Maharashtra across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

The matches are being held under strict Covid protocol, as was recommended by the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI). 

 