IPL 2022: Jos Buttler bags ₹60 lakh, 6 awards. Full details of prize money here2 min read . 07:07 PM IST
- Champion Gujarat Titans got a colossal amount of ₹20 crore, while runners up Rajasthan Royals were handed a hefty amount of ₹12.5 crore
The 15th edition of the Indian premiere League (IPL) 2022, which was sponsored by Tata came to a close on Sunday, 29 May with debutant team Gujarat Titans led by captain Hardik Pandya clenching the winner title.
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. Pandya gave a brilliant all-round performance wherein he took three wickets and added 34 runs with his bat.
However, Runners up Rajasthan Royals did not leave the Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium empty handed. Star opener Jos Buttler, who finished as the leading run-scorer, took home almost every individual honour, which included handsome cash prize.
Listed below are all the cash prizes players got during the post-match presentation ceremony:
Jos Buttler
The star-opener for Rajasthan Royals finished the IPL 2022 season with 863 runs. He bagged six individual prizes and a total cash of sixty lakhs.
-Buttler hit altogether 45 sixes during the entire tournament, which was also the highest . He was rewarded with Rs10,00,000 for this incredible feat
-Buttler also knocked 83 boundaries, which again was the highest by any individual, and was awarded another ₹10,00,000 for this
-Buttler was awarded ₹10,00,000 each for being the gamechanger of the season and the power player of the tournament
-Further, Buttler also received Rs10,00,000 for winning the Orange Cap and another Rs10,00,000 for being the most valuable player of the season
Lockie Ferguson
-This speedster bowled a delivery clocking 157.3 kmph on the speedometer in the finale. This was the fastest delivery of the season, which helped him win ₹10,00,000
Other players who won prizes
-Umran Malik was awarded the emerging player of the season, which saw the 22-year-old win Rs10,00,000.
-Yuzvendra Chahal, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the season, won Rs10,00,000.
-Evin Lewis' catch that eliminated Kolkata Knight Riders from the play-offs race was picked as the best catch of the season. He received a cash prize of Rs10,00,000.
-Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals were handed a hefty amount of ₹12.5 crore for finishing as the runners-up. Meanwhile, champion Gujarat Titans got ₹20 crore.
-Hardik Pandya was awarded the punch striker of the season, for which he won the Tata Punch car, which was put on display throughout the season.